Danny Murphy suggests Leeds midfielder Marc Roca isn't good enough for the Premier League











Danny Murphy has now said that Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca is not good enough for the Premier League.

Speaking on TalkSPORT (30/1 8:59pm), Danny Murphy and Adrian Durham were speaking about Leeds United.

Jesse Marsch’s side have had a relatively busy January transfer window.

They’ve broken their transfer record to bring in forward Georginio Rutter.

Marsch has highly hopes for the 20-year-old forward, who made his debut in the FA Cup at the weekend.

Max Wober has also been brought in to give Marsch more options in defence.

Photo by Pool/Getty Images

The final senior player Leeds signed was USA international Weston McKennie.

The 24-year-old initially joins on loan, but Leeds could make the deal permanent in the summer.

Murphy has now said that McKennie is better player for Leeds than Marc Roca.

In fact, he doesn’t believe the 26-year-old is good enough for the Premier League.

Murphy makes claim about Leeds midfielder Roca

The ex-Liverpool and Fulham midfielder was speaking on TalkSPORT about Leeds’s midfield options.

“He [Weston McKennie] is better than [Marc] Roca.” Murphy said.

Durham added: “With all due respect to Roca, he’s a pro footballer but I’m not sure he’s a Premier League footballer.” Murphy simply added: “I agree.”

It’s safe to say Marsch won’t agree with Murphy’s assessment of Roca.

He’s started the Spaniard in all-but-one of Leeds’s Premier League matches so far.

Roca has formed a great partnership with Tyler Adams, and is unlikely to give up his place in the side easily.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

McKennie will certainly create more competition for Roca, but to say he’s not good enough for the Premier League is very harsh.

Roca is potentially on the cusp of a first call-up to the Spain squad based on his form this season.

The 26-year-old is loving life at Leeds, and has settled in incredibly quickly.

Murphy’s opinion on Roca is set to divide opinion among Leeds fans, who have seen the best and worst of the Spaniard this campaign.

Show all