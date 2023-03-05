Tottenham considering replacing Antonio Conte with Oliver Glasner











Tottenham Hotspur are now reportedly considering Antonio Conte with Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner this summer.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who provide an update on Tottenham’s managerial situation.

Despite not being on the touchline for much of the last month, Conte has still been recognised for his efforts.

The Italian was nominated for the Premier League Manager of the Month award alongside Erik ten Hag and Marco Silva.

However, there has been growing speculation about Conte’s future at Spurs.

Photo by Alessio Morgese/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Athletic’s Jack Pitt-Brooke suggests he will leave the club unless there’s a big turnaround.

Tottenham do have the option to trigger an extension in his current contract for an extra year.

If they don’t, then he will be able to leave Spurs in the summer.

Should Conte leave Tottenham, the Daily Mail believe Oliver Glasner is being lined up as a potential replacement.

It would be the biggest job of the 48-year-old’s career, although he’s currently enjoying a very successful spell in Germany.

Tottenham considering Glasner as option to replace Conte

The Daily Mail suggests that, ‘Nottingham Forest head coach Steve Cooper has admirers, while Eintracht Frankfurt boss Olivier [Oliver] Glasner may also emerge as an option.

‘However, it remains to be seen how chairman Daniel Levy may react if Tottenham’s season declines – though as it stands there is no immediate plans to make a decision on Conte’s future before the season ends.’

Glasner has spent the majority of his managerial career in his native Austria.

He made the move to the Bundesliga with Wolfsburg in 2019, and two years later was picked up by Eintracht Frankfurt.

In his first season at the club, he won the Europa League, defeating Rangers in the final.

Photo by Fantasista/Getty Images

Glasner’s Frankfurt side were drawn against Conte and Tottenham in the Champions League group stages this season.

He could only take a point off the north London side, but still guided them in the knockout stages.

His ability to lift teams to their highest level will certainly appeal to Tottenham.

He doesn’t have much experience managing world-class players though, which could go against him.

Whatever happens, it’s looking more and more likely that Conte won’t be in the Tottenham dugout next season.

