Tottenham insiders big admirers of Steve Cooper as Antonio Conte future hangs in the balance











Tottenham Hotspur could be on the lookout for yet another new manager as Antonio Conte’s future is once again up in the air.

Conte has missed the last stretch of games recovering from an operation. In his absence, Cristian Stellini had initially done well before a miserable week this past seven days has seen Spurs lose to Sheffield United and then Wolves in consecutive games.

Alarm bells are ringing inside Tottenham HQ. And the Daily Mail reports that managers are now being shortlisted as the club prepares for life after Conte.

The Mail reports how some inside Tottenham are big fans of Nottingham Forest coach, Steve Cooper. The former Swansea boss has managed to turn things around at Forest, leading them from the bottom of the Championship to the Premier League.

Further, Cooper has seen more than 20 players arrive in the summer and January. But he’s managed to gel them together and put the Reds in a fine position to avoid relegation.

The Mail’s report claims that Cooper has admirers within the Tottenham camp. Those admirers are watching his progress with Forest carefully, as they consider their next move.

TBR’s View: Tottenham a big step for Steve Cooper

And that isn’t disrespecting Nottingham Forest either. It’s just that the move from a club battling relegation where your finger prints are on everything to a club like Spurs, battling for the top four, is massive.

There are different egos at clubs like Spurs. Bigger characters, and more expectation. All these things can unravel any manager, as we’ve seen with Tottenham in recent years.

Cooper – who Chris Sutton said has done ‘amazing‘ at Forest – would be deserving of his big chance at such a club. But he must also tread carefully. Spurs have failed under so many, that Cooper might end up questioning why he’d even bother.