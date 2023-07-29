Manor Solomon shares what he ‘can’t wait’ to do at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur newcomer Manor Solomon has very much hit the ground running at N17.

Spurs signed the Israel international earlier this summer on a free transfer, penning a contract until 2028.

Solomon shone in both of Tottenham’s friendlies so far in pre-season, against West Ham and Lion City Sailors.

Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images

In addition, the 24-year-old has dazzled in training, with his new Spurs team-mates buzzing over his talent.

Solomon was previously on the books at Shakhtar Donetsk, but was allowed to leave for free this summer.

A FIFA ruling allowed non-Ukrainian players to suspend their contracts due to war in the country.

Solomon had six months left on his Shakhtar contract, which was due expire in December this year.

However, the extension of the FIFA ruling for another year takes it beyond that the end of the deal.

On Sunday, Tottenham will host Solomon’s former club in a charity match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

This will be the first opportunity for Spurs’ new signings to play at their new club’s state-of-the-art home.

And Solomon, speaking to the official Tottenham website, admitted he can’t wait to finally take to the N17 pitch.

“I’m really excited,” he said on the Spurs Diary Room Q&A, as shared on the club’s website.

“I went to the stadium a couple of days after I joined, it was brilliant to see it, it’s so beautiful. I can’t way to play there.”

Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

For those who want to know, Solomon also said he doesn’t believe in ghosts and “Solo” appears to be his new nickname at Tottenham.

Our view

Solomon has very quickly become a fan favourite at Spurs, even though he’s only been at the club a few weeks.

He has really taken to Tottenham, and the fans have taken to him. It helps that he’s incredibly talented and hard-working too.

It’ll be good to see him finally take to the Spurs pitch, and hopefully he can continue on his good pre-season form before taking it into the campaign.