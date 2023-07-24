24-year-old new Tottenham signing goes on brilliant dribble in training and scores great goal

New Tottenham Hotspur winger Manor Solomon lit up Spurs’ latest training session with an excellent piece of skill and goal.

The 24-year-old will have no doubt caught the eye of manager Ange Postecoglou with his performances in both training and on the pitch.

Photo by Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/Getty Images

Solomon’s brilliant skill and goal in training seems like a very nice way to celebrate his birthday.

The Israel international has had a flying start to his Spurs career and also heavily impressed against West Ham.

Despite losing the friendly 3-2, Solomon should have earned his side a penalty and looked exciting in his minutes.

Spurs fans will be very disappointed they didn’t get to see more of their new man in action in yesterday’s friendly against Leicester.

The game was cancelled late on given the heavy rainfall around kick off.

Tottenham’s next pre-season friendly is against Lion City Sailors on Wednesday.

The Sailors play their football in Singapore Premier League.

With Solomon scheduled to be on the bench against Leicester in the cancelled game, he’ll hope his show in training will have earned him a starting spot.

Solomon scores a great goal in Tottenham training

Manor Solomon’s biggest challenge this season will be fighting for a start with Son Heung-min.

No easy task, Solomon will probably have to settle for an initial role similar to his one at Fulham.

Photo by Vachira Vachira/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The 24-year-old was often a substitute in games owing to the fine form of Willian on the left wing.

However, with Solomon already positively surprising a few at this new club, he could be serious competition for the Korean international.

Son didn’t have his best season in a Spurs shirt judging by his high standards.

The forward was even left on the bench at times under Antonio Conte who rarely settled on a consistent line-up.

Postecoglou will deploy a different system to Conte, though, and it may afford more chances for attacking roles.

Solomon’s versatility could see him get chances at attacking midfield – but again he will then compete with the likes of James Maddison.

Postecoglou evidently has some very positive problems to face in the coming season, and he’ll be hoping that Solomon is pushing Son every step of the way.