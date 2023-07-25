Joining a new football club is never easy.

New surroundings, new teammates, a new manager and big expectations can all cause issues for new signings, and it can often be tough for these players to gel into a squad as they struggle to find their voice.

However, sometimes your best bet is to just let your talent do the talking, and it sounds as though Manor Solomon is doing just that at Tottenham.

Indeed, according to Ange Postecoglou, speaking in his pre-match press conference, Solomon is already making his mark on the Spurs squad in training as the Israeli has already won over his teammates with his ability and his showings in training so far.

Photo by Nir Keidar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Solomon fitting in

Postecoglou spoke about Solomon.

“He’s already fitting into the squad. He’s another one who is really exciting. He’s definitely won over his team-mates with his ability and what he’s doing in training. He’s an exciting young player and another one of that group. I’m sure he’ll be a big contributor this year,” Postecoglou said.

Photo by Daniel Carson/Getty Images

Unsurprising

It shouldn’t be all that surprising to hear this about Solomon if you watched him last year with Fulham.

The winger can be an incredibly frustrating player at times, but he does have bags of raw ability and technique, and while he doesn’t always get the chance to show that in matches, we can imagine he’s a joy to behold on the training ground.

Indeed, Solomon probably flourishes more than ever when the pressure is off and he’s taking part in small-sided games, so it’s no shock to hear that he’s impressing in training.

Whether or not Solomon can show this in the Premier League this season remains to be seen, but it is promising to hear that he’s proving to be up to scratch in training.