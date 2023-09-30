Ange Postecoglou says Tottenham have a seriously ‘exciting’ youngster in the ranks right now

Ange Postecoglou takes his Tottenham team into another huge game today, with Liverpool the latest to test his new-look side.

Postecoglou and Spurs have won plenty of plaudits this season for some fine performances. A number of players have stepped up to the plate, while new signings such as Vicario and Micky van de Ven have looked excellent.

Another player looking the business is Destiny Udogie. The Italian is flying under Postecoglou at left-back, and the Spurs boss has been singing the praises of his youngster.

Postecoglou showers Destiny Udogie with praise

Speaking in his press conference yesterday, Postecoglou lauded the impact Udogie had had on things.

“When I got the role I had a look at all the players who were out on loan last year and Destiny was one. I really liked his profile. Physically he’s got outstanding attributes but he obviously played a different style of football in terms of a lot of times he was used as an attacking wing-back. He made a real impact in a tough league as a young man. Serie A is a tough league,” Postecoglou said.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

“He handled himself really well and it was one of those where as soon as we got him in I could see that he wants to improve every day. He’s got outstanding attributes and for a 20-year-old he’s already had some really big challenges defensively and he’s handled himself so well. When he has the ball and he runs forward he looks exciting. I’m really pleased to have him in the group.”

Real deal

There was a lot of excitement when Spurs signed Destiny Udogie but fans have had to be patient as he played out the year over in Italy.

However, it’s abundantly clear why Tottenham did indeed show that patience and bring him to the club.

Udogie has been superb since coming into the team and like Pedro Porro on the other side, he looks to be flying both in training and during games.

Having top full-backs can often lead to teams being hugely successful and Udogie is certainly ensuring Tottenham have a big threat in wide areas down the left.

Consistency will now be key for Udogie, who will be hoping to keep on improving under Ange and showing his class ahead of the Euros. That starts with today’s clash with Liverpool, where Udogie is nailed on to start.