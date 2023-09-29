Manchester United are still reportedly interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the January transfer window.

That’s according to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport (29 September 2023, page 17), who claim that Juventus and Atletico Madrid are also really keen to sign the Dane.

Manchester United still like Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Manchester United target Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was a key player for Tottenham under every manager until Ange Postecoglou arrived in the summer.

The Dane is no longer a regular for Spurs, having played less than 80 minutes of football in the Premier League since the start of the season last month.

When Manchester United were struggling to get a deal done for Sofyan Amrabat in the summer, reports claimed the Red Devils were interested in signing Hojbjerg.

Erik ten Hag’s men got Amrabat in the end, but the report from Italy now claims that the Manchester United boss still likes the Tottenham midfielder.

It has further been revealed that Juventus are really tempted to try and sign him in January, as are Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid, who were in talks to get him on deadline day before the deal collapsed.

The report claims that Tottenham are not prepared to loan Hojbjerg out – they want to sell him and are demanding £26 million to let him go.

Hojbjerg should leave Spurs

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is 28 now and is at the stage of his career where he should be playing regularly.

That will not happen at Tottenham, where Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr are both ahead of him in the pecking order, while Rodrigo Bentancur will push him further down when he returns from injury.

A move away in January is the best thing for all parties involved, and if Hojbjerg finds a club – be it Manchester United or another side – we really think he should take up the opportunity.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United will table a bid to sign Hojbjerg in January.