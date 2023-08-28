Manchester United now eye shock move to sign ‘very strong’ Tottenham Hotspur star

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a surprise move to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer.

The Dane, who joined Spurs three years ago, has fallen down the pecking order in North London, and there is a big chance he could leave before Friday. Atletico Madrid have been heavily linked, but The Telegraph claim Manchester United want to sign him now.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Manchester United want to sign Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was almost always a regular for Tottenham in his first three years at the club.

The Dane, branded as a ‘very strong‘ midfielder by Jose Mourinho, had a fabulous start to life in North London, and all the managers who came in after the Special One rated him very highly.

Ange Postecoglou, however, doesn’t seem to fancy him, and that has opened the door for an exit before the transfer deadline on Friday night.

The report claims Hojbjerg has turned down a move to Saudi Arabia already, while personal terms could not be agreed with Atletico Madrid.

Now, Manchester United, who are in need of a new midfielder, could make a surprise move to sign him.

The report claims Erik ten Hag’s side have been offered a chance to open talks with Hojbjerg, with Spurs willing to sell him in the coming days.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

TBR View:

This may just prove to be the best move for all parties involved.

Manchester United need an experienced midfielder, Hojbjerg wants to try a new challenge, and Tottenham are ready to let him leave as well.

This move just makes sense, but whether Manchester United can convince Daniel Levy to sell Hojbjerg to them in the coming days remains to be seen.

It will be interesting to see where Hojbjerg will end up if he leaves Spurs this week