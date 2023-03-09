Manchester United trying to convince 'fantastic' Tottenham target to join them











The Daily Mail reports that Manchester United are trying to convince Daichi Kamada to join them, after he’s been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham crashed out of the Champions League last night after a poor performance against AC Milan.

Spurs’ front-three were deprived of service on the night, particularly Harry Kane, as they struggled to create clear-cut opportunities.

Antonio Conte’s men seem in desperate need of some creativity in the middle of the park and last night’s goalless draw only further highlighted their shortcomings in midfield.

90 Min reported last month that Tottenham are among a host of European clubs looking at Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kamada ahead of the summer.

Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images

The 26-year-old is set to leave Frankfurt on a free transfer at the end of the season and he could go a long way to solving Tottenham’s creativity problem.

But the playmaker currently has an agreement with Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United have now seemingly thrown their hat in the ring for his signature.

Man United trying for Kamada

That’s according to The Daily Mail, who claim that Dortmund are hoping to beat Premier League sides to signing Kamada.

But the likes of United and Chelsea have not given up hope of convincing him to change his mind.

Kamada has been described as a ‘fantastic’ talent and he’s enjoying a brilliant season in Germany.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

He’s had a hand in 12 goals for Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, while he also managed three goals in the Champions League.

Of course, whether Tottenham target an attacking midfielder or not will depend on the future of Conte.

The Italian prefers to play with a midfield two and has so far shown no desire to switch up his system to accommodate a number ten.

That being said, it looks more and more likely that he will be leaving Spurs over the coming weeks.

