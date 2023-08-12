Manchester United scout in attendance to watch Liverpool midfield target

Liverpool aren’t having a particularly good time on the midfield transfer front of late.

Now, another Reds midfield target is apparently wanted by another Premier League rival in Manchester United.

According to Get French Football News, a Red Devils scout was watching Nice’s Khephren Thuram in action last night.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Rudy Galetti reported last month that Liverpool were working towards a potential move for the 22-year-old.

Since then, speculation linking the Reds and Thuram has petered out, with Liverpool apparently cooling their interest.

However, with Liverpool struggling on the Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia fronts, they could well look to him again.

That said, with Man United now on the face, the Reds may find themselves in yet another fight for a midfield target.

Our view

With Liverpool needing to get more midfield signings over the line, the next few weeks will be critical for them.

However, old rivals Manchester United will surely try to get their man at the expense of the Anfield outfit.

Understandably, Thuram is a player in demand, having become a key player for Nice. Arsenal are apparently keen too.

Get French Football News has described him as a ‘dynamic and direct deep-lying midfielder, who could also play as an outright sentinel’.

Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

A different GFFN article compared the 22-year-old dynamo to Real Madrid star and fellow France international Aurelien Tchouameni.

Thuram reportedly has a £43million price tag, certainly a lot cheaper than the £111million Liverpool were willing to spend on Caicedo.

Let’s see what happens in the coming weeks. This could well develop into another transfer saga. And if the Reds try for him, they’ll hope they won’t fall short again.