Arsenal set their sights on £43m France international

Arsenal have enjoyed a fruitful transfer window, making a host of top signings this summer.

The Gunners have landed Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice over the past few weeks.

Now, Arsenal are apparently looking at making some sales to trim down the squad and stay on the right side of FFP.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

If they succeed in moving some players on, there’s a chance the Gunners will look to make some late signings.

The Independent has now reported that Arsenal have continued to look at midfielders.

They claim that the Gunners still “want midfielders”, along with Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea.

They have all apparently ‘at least had a look at a group of players led by (Romeo) Lavia, Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat, Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus, Nice’s Khephren Thuram and – above all – Brighton’s Moises Caicedo.’

While Arsenal have been linked with most of those before, it seems to be one of the first mentions of the Gunners eyeing Thuram.

‘Dynamic and direct’

The France international is a player in demand, having been heavily linked with a move away from Nice this summer.

Thuram has become a key player for the Ligue 1 club, registering 138 appearances and registering 19 goal contributions.

Get French Football News has described him as a ‘dynamic and direct deep-lying midfielder, who could also play as an outright sentinel’.

A different GFFN article compared the 22-year-old dynamo to Real Madrid star and fellow France international Aurelien Tchouameni.

‘In many ways, Thuram isn’t so dissimilar to former Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni,’ they wrote.

‘Like Tchouameni, who joined Real Madrid this summer, Thuram lies somewhere between a number six and a number eight.’

Photo by Flaviu Buboi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Our view

If this report came out a few weeks back, it would’ve seemed plausible for Arsenal to potentially make a move.

However, the Gunners have brought in two new midfielders at a fairly significant cost.

Although Thuram is a quality signing, he reportedly has a £43million price tag.

While it’s not overly expensive for Arsenal, they may not be willing to spend that much on another midfielder.

The Gunners are yet to bolster their attacking ranks, so that’s an area they could look to before the window shuts.

Arsenal are apparently also looking to sign David Raya, who won’t come particularly cheap.

Maybe if Thomas Partey was to leave, the Gunners could reinvest what they get for him in Thuram.

Otherwise, this is probably one that’ll have to be on ice for the time being.