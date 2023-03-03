Mohammed Kudus scramble set as Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea and Liverpool all keen











Arsenal and Chelsea could battle it out over yet another signing this summer, with Mohammed Kudus now the latest name being mentioned.

Kudus is being watched by a number of clubs. Manchester United have been heavily linked in recent weeks, although nothing is in the offing just yet.

The Ghanaian enjoyed a good World Cup and has shown consistently good form with Ajax. And according to 90Min, a whole host of PL sides have now sent scouts to watch Kudus.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

90Min claims that Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea, and Liverpool have all had Kudus watched. Over in Europe, big names like PSG and Bayern Munich are also showing an interest in the winger.

Dubbed as a player with ‘incredible‘ potential by Erik ten Hag, there is a chance Kudus would see the chance to work with his former boss as alluring. However, other clubs are keen and it could, in the end, be a battle of who offers the most money and convincing pitch.

Kudus could reportedly be available for around £30m in the summer. And given the over-inflated prices of certain players in the January window, clubs could see Kudus as a bargain buy.

TBR’s View: Kudus would improve Arsenal, Tottenham or Chelsea

Arsenal are continuing to scour the market for exciting young players and Mohammed Kudus is certainly one Europe’s hottest properties.

Of course, he’d face a fight to get into their first XI right now. But in terms of adding to the squad, he improves things.

A more viable move might be to sign for Tottenham. Kudus instantly improves them and the way Richarlison is playing, he might be an upgrade there. At Chelsea, Kudus would only get a look in if there’s a huge clearout.

Ultimately, Kudus might end up following Ten Hag here. But there’s set to be a scramble for his signature, and that will bring excitement in itself.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Show all