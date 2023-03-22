Manchester United more likely to sign Victor Osimhen instead of Harry Kane











Manchester United are more likely to sign Victor Osimhen than Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane this summer.

That’s according to Ben Jacobs, who was talking to The Football Terrace about the upcoming transfer window.

All of the speculation at Tottenham right now is surrounding Antonio Conte.

After his rant at the weekend after their draw against Southampton, his future very much hangs in the balance.

Even if he survives the international break, it’s very unlikely he’s still in charge next season.

As well as sorting Conte’s future and potentially trying to hire a new manager, Spurs also need to think about Harry Kane.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

The 29-year-old will only a year left on his current deal when the summer rolls around.

It means a number of clubs are now eyeing up a move for the world-class forward.

Manchester United are one of the teams that like Kane, but they’ve also got their eye on Victor Osimhen.

However, it now looks like a deal for the Nigerian is set to be easier for Erik ten Hag’s side to complete.

This will be music to the ears of Tottenham fans who won’t want to see their talisman go, let alone to a rival.

Manchester United more likely to move for Osimhen than Kane

Speaking on The Football Terrace show, Jacobs said: “When Kane was trying to force his way out of Spurs and move to Manchester City, [Daniel] Levy turned around and said, ‘go away it’s £200m or nothing’.

“This is the problem, is that if Levy is bullish, then nobody is getting a deal done for Harry Kane.

“I’ve said many times, it’s not a £70m, £80m deal, it’s going to be £100m or more, even with the contract winding down.

“Manchester United have to find the funds, they have to convince Harry Kane and they have to negotiate with Daniel Levy which they really don’t enjoy doing.

“That’s why maybe Victor Osimhen will be a target that is a little bit easier to get done, because he dreams of playing in the Premier League.

“You’re not going to get Osimhen and Kane, so it’s one or the other if you’re Manchester United.”

Photo by Loris Roselli/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The £70m forward is having an equally good season compared to Kane, and has age on his side.

However, his lack of Premier League experience may be one of the few factors that goes against him.

Manchester United aren’t keen on a long drawn out transfer saga for Kane, and the same will apply to Osimhen.

Aurelio De Laurentiis is an equally tough negotiator compared to Daniel Levy, making either deal tough.

However, Tottenham will be glad that their rivals are already looking at alternatives to the England captain.

