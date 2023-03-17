‘I was told’: Journalist shares what he’s hearing about Erik Ten Hag and Harry Kane now











Speaking on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham Podcast, Alasdair Gold has been discussing Harry Kane’s future at Tottenham and what Erik ten Hag wants out of a new striker.

As a journalist covering Tottenham, Gold is very switched on when it comes to the ongoings at Spurs, but he’s also received a bit of intel about Manchester United and their manager.

Interestingly, he’s heard conflicting things about Kane’s future at Tottenham, while he’s also heard that the striker may not fit the mould of what Ten Hag wants at Manchester United.

Indeed, it has been suggested to Gold that Ten Hag wants a pacy striker to lead his line going forwards, and Kane doesn’t quite fit into that category.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Ten Hag wants pace

Gold shared what he’s heard about Ten Hag and Kane.

“We’ll see what happens, you hear differing things. There’s some people saying that Kane will need to be convinced, others say that there seems to be a confidence that he will sign a new deal. I think it’s somewhere in the middle,” Gold said.

“There are certainly some noises that Man U who are the main name being linked aren’t up to doing what City did two summers ago.

“Very quickly, I was told about Ten Hag. I know they have Weghorst as kind of an interim striker, but I was told he wants a pacy striker to lead his system, I know Kane is ridiculous and he elevates United to another level, but I do wonder about that if Kane is the best fit from that point of view.”

Won’t be Kane

If Erik Ten Hag truly wants a pacy striker to lead the line for him at Manchester United, then it’s fair to assume that Harry Kane won’t be moving to Old Trafford anytime soon.

Indeed, for all of Kane’s good qualities, it doesn’t take a genius to note that he isn’t the quickest player in the world.

Simply put, Kane doesn’t fit Ten Hag’s recruitment briefing at Manchester United, and the Dutchman may well decide to look elsewhere this summer, especially as Victor Osimhen could be available.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

