Manchester United might not be able to sign exciting young defender Giorgio Scalvini whom Liverpool have been scouting.

A report from Football Transfers has shared more details about the 19-year-old’s potential options.

The focus of last summer’s transfer window at Liverpool was improving their midfield options.

They appear to have done a good job, with Dominik Szoboszlai in particular impressing.

However, the other position many Liverpool fans would have liked to see Jurgen Klopp strengthen in is in defence.

Virgil van Dijk is still a dominant force for Liverpool, but there are always going to be injury concerns over Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez.

Youngster Jarell Quansah has done very well when called upon, but it’s no surprise Liverpool have been scouting Giorgio Scalvini.

Manchester United have also been interested in Scalvini, but a move for the defender looks very unlikely now which could be very encouraging to Liverpool.

The teenager is incredibly highly rated and has previously been described as a ‘complete, elegant and dominant centre-back’.

Man United might not be able to sign Liverpool target Scalvini

Just as Liverpool have been looking to potentially bring in another centre-back, Erik ten Hag is keen to improve his defensive options.

Harry Maguire’s struggles at Old Trafford have been well documented while Man United have been forced to call on Jonny Evans this season due to an injury crisis.

However, the report from Football Transfers suggests that Scalvini might be ‘out of reach’ for Ten Hag’s side.

He’s considered one of the most exciting young prospects in Italy and has already made 65 senior appearances.

Scalvini could be available for around £50m which may be an issue for Man United, but could tempt Liverpool into a bid.

He’s not expected to be available in January, but Scalvini could be the perfect summer replacement for Joel Matip when he departs.

Liverpool need to start looking to the future in several areas of the pitch, with centre-back arguably the most pressing position to sort out.

Scalvini has shown in Serie A that he’s got a bright future ahead of him and has already earned six senior Italy caps before his 20th birthday.