Jarell Quansah started for Liverpool against Union SG in the Europa League last night, and Ben Doak and Virgil van Dijk seem impressed with his performance.

The 20-year-old has burst onto the scene under Jurgen Klopp this season, and he looks like a big talent. He has impressed almost every time he has played, and he had a solid game last night as well.

Last night was Jarell Quansah‘s fifth-ever appearance for Liverpool‘s senior side, just third from the start.

The 20-year-old is clearly a big talent. Jurgen Klopp rates him highly, and the fact that he is getting opportunities at this level shows just how much faith the coaches have in him.

Quansah had a solid game on his Europa League debut last night. He started next to Ibrahima Konate in the heart of the Reds’ defence and managed to keep a clean sheet.

He also nearly picked up an assist in the first half with his pass to Mohamed Salah, but unfortunately for him that didn’t happen.

Just like he was for Ryan Gravenberch, Klopp was full of praise for Quansah in his post-match press conference yesterday. His teammates too seem really impressed, with many showing him some love on Instagram.

Virgil van Dijk applauded his display, while Ben Doak replied: Cold!”

Tyler Morton wrote: “The Warrington Baresi.” Chelsea’s Carney Chukwuemeka replied: “Top player!”

Big future

Both Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip are 32 years old right now.

The duo have been immense for the Reds over the years, but it’s now time for Liverpool to start thinking of their eventual successors.

Jurgen Klopp will definitely have to spend some big money on a new defender in 2024, but Jarell Quansah will save them millions on the other side.

The 20-year-old has been brilliant whenever he has played, and he will only get better in the coming years. He has a massive future, and all signs point towards a hugely successful career at Liverpool.