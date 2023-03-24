Arsenal target Rasmus Hojlund earns praise after stunning hat-trick











Reported Arsenal target Rasmus Hojlund was the star of the show as Denmark picked up a comfortable victory over Finland in the Euro qualifiers last night.

The 20-year-old Atalanta forward has been in the news a lot this season. He has been fantastic for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side, and he is showing his quality on the international stage now as well.

It is no surprise at all why Arsenal and many other clubs are interested in his signature.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Danish media hail Arsenal target Rasmus Hojlund after his hat-trick

Hojlund started this season with Sturm Graz in Austria before sealing a move to Atalanta last summer. He has 14 goals and five assists to his name at club level so far this campaign, and it’s only a matter of time before a big club snaps him up.

The 20-year-old, who has been branded as a ‘phenomenal talent‘, has been linked with a whole host of top European sides over the last few months.

Tutto Atalanta even reported that Arsenal and Newcastle are both willing to spend £43 million to sign him in the summer.

Now, Hojlund has shown exactly why he’s a wanted man, and his country’s media are blown away by his ‘magic’ following his impressive hat-trick last night.

Danish outlet BT writes: “This, he will NEVER forget. It was pure magic!

“It looks like Denmark has got the answer they’ve been looking for for so terribly long. He looks like the new dangerous number nine in the Danish national team! What a game from the giant talent who has taken Serie A by storm – and now he has taken Parken in the same way.

“Excellent striker’s goal shortly into his starting debut – and then he crowns the effort with a decisive header before completing the hat-trick at the very end. What a wild debut it was!”

Photo by Lars Ronbog / FrontZoneSport via Getty Images

TBR View:

Hojlund really is a fantastic talent.

The 20-year-old, who stands over six foot tall, has all the characteristics to be a top striker. He is proving his brilliance for club and country, and he’ll surely be a wanted man this summer.

Arsenal don’t really need another striker. They already have Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard and Eddie Nketiah up top, while Gabriel Martinelli can also play there. Folarin Balogun will come back from his loan too at the end of this season.

However, if Arteta and Edu think Hojlund could really flourish at Arsenal, they could go and get him.

Photo by Lars Ronbog / FrontZoneSport via Getty Images

Show all