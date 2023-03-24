Arsenal have scouted Rasmus Hojland but price tag could go beyond £50m











Arsenal are one of the clubs keeping an eye on Danish sensation Rasmus Hojland, who scored a hat-trick for his country last night.

Hojlund earned rave reviews for a devastating display of finishing as Denmark beat Finland in Euro 2024 qualifying last night.

Of course, we already know Arsenal are keen on signing Hojlund. Reports have claimed the Gunners could look to spend around £43m on the young forward who is lighting up Italy and Europe right now.

Photo by Lars Ronbog / FrontZoneSport via Getty Images

However, a fresh report from Calciomercato this morning claims that Hojlund’s stock could rise even further and that Atalanta are hoping to maximise his sale value. It’s believed his hat-trick last night has instantly upped the ante, meaning that £43m price tag is set to jump up.

For Arsenal, this could mean spending more than they did to land a seasoned PL forward in Gabriel Jesus this summer.

Arsenal paid around £45m to sign Jesus from Manchester City. Hojlund is not yet at the level of the Brazilian but after being tipped to be the new Haaland by some, the Gunners might see it as money well spent.

Dubbed a ‘phenomenal talent‘ by Ben Jacobs, it very much seems Hojlund is the next one to watch in Europe.

TBR’s View: Arsenal’s next few signings will be massive

After doing so well in the market in recent times, the next few Arsenal go for will define their future really.

Right now, this Arsenal squad just needs tweaking really. It either needs top quality and ready-made players brought in, or players for the future who are going to contribute to Mikel Arteta’s revolution.

In terms of Hojlund, he does seem to be a very much a player to watch for the future. Whether or not he is a player for the here and now, is another big question though.