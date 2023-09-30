Souness doubts two Klopp favourites can actually take Liverpool to next level

Liverpool cult hero Graeme Souness believes the Reds could do with signing another centre-back next year.

The Anfield icon, writing on the Daily Mail, doubts whether Liverpool duo Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate can push the Reds to the next level.

Souness also thinks Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp can’t trust Joel Matip to be consistently fit in pursuit of the Premier League and ultimately the Champions League.

The Reds have begun the season well, sitting high up in the Premier League table and up and running in the Europa League.

Liverpool had to overhaul their entire midfield over the summer and duly brought in four new players in the middle of the park.

Next, Souness reckons the Reds need to strengthen at the back, doubting the overall qualities of several of their current defenders.

“I still think they need another centre half, alongside Virgil van Dijk,” he wrote in the Daily Mail. “Jurgen can’t be sure Joel Matip will be consistently fit.

“And I’m not sure Joe Gomez or Ibrahima Konate are consistent enough to hold that place in a team looking to win the Premier League and ultimately the Champions League.

“They had 20-year-old Jarell Quansah making his debut at Wolves.”

Our view

It’s a fair enough assessment to make. Liverpool’s defence is decent but there’s definitely scope to improve further in the coming two transfer windows.

The Reds were very much preoccupied with their midfield over the summer, especially once two of their main players upped sticks for the Saudi Pro League.

Liverpool’s defence is holding up well enough, but the likelihood is that Klopp will start looking around for reinforcements in the coming months.