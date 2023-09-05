Manchester City now monitoring ‘special’ PL player Arsenal are already preparing bid for next summer

Arsenal may have to see off competition from Manchester City if they hope to sign Evan Ferguson next summer, with Pep Guardiola’s side now eyeing the 18-year-old as a potential partner for Erling Haaland.

That is according to a report from I News, which notes that the Premier League champions are amongst a host of clubs monitoring the Brighton star following his outstanding start to the campaign.

Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

If there was any doubt that Evan Ferguson is a ‘special‘ talent, those concerns were put to bed at the weekend, with the Republic of Ireland international scoring a hat-trick in the Seagulls’ stunning win over Newcastle.

Manchester City could rival Arsenal for Evan Ferguson

Ferguson has made a sensational start to life in the Brighton first-team. And given the club’s track record for uncovering gems, there is every reason to think that the teenager will reach the heights that many expect for him.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Reports from Football Transfers claimed that Arsenal are already plotting a bid for Ferguson next summer. The Gunners are apparently the team most likely to make a move for the £100 million-rated youngster.

But it seems that Manchester City are considering putting themselves in the mix. I News reports that City are monitoring Ferguson. And they want him to play alongside Haaland.

The fact that City could pair Ferguson and Haaland probably does not do Arsenal many favours if a race does ensue.

Manchester City signing another striker is going to be tricky if the player feels that they are having to rival Haaland for a place in the team. No-one can really compete with Haaland.

But if City could sell a move by saying that Ferguson could play with Haaland, that may be extremely difficult for Arsenal to compete with.