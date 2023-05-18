'Incredible' manager warned not to join Tottenham, despite planned talks











Tottenham Hotspur have been heavily linked with manager Arne Slot, but the Dutchman has been warned against joining Spurs this summer.

Tottenham are looking to hire a permanent manager during the summer and hopefully have a long pre-season of preparation and signings to push them up the division next season.

The season is not over yet, but Spurs have had three managers and could miss out on European qualification if they aren’t careful.

Slot is one of the managers reportedly under serious consideration, with one report saying there are talks on the horizon.

Last week, The Telegraph reported that Spurs “will speak to” the Dutchman, suggesting talks have been tabled in.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is now under a lot of pressure to pick the perfect manager. Spurs fans will likely be expecting a good cup run and a top-four finish next season.

(Photo by Dennis Bresser/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Arne Slot warned to not join Tottenham

The latest comes from Dutch analyst Rene van der Gijp, as he believes that the job is somewhat of a poison chalice for managers.

Speaking on Feyenoordpings, Van der Gijp spoke about going to Spurs and said: “You’re going to make an awful lot of money, but it’s still a club where you don’t get the best players.

“They have exceptional players with Harry Kane and Heung-min Son, but if they leave, you don’t pick up a Kane anymore. They won’t go there. It is a coach’s graveyard over there.”

There is a lot of uncertainty around the Spurs job, and this won’t help matters.

Slot has helped Feyenoord win the league title this season, but this is only the second time in this century that they have done so. It shows how good a job he has done.

He would be a great appointment for the club but it may be hard to tempt him.

The ‘ambitious‘ and ‘incredible‘ manager will see how Levy has sacked both Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte; two huge managers.

He will also need to be convinced that they can bring players to the club that he needs. This may be hard with them not in the Champions League.

(Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images)