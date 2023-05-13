Manager says 'world-class' midfielder could leave this summer amid Arsenal links











Arsenal are reportedly hoping to sign West Ham United’s Declan Rice at the end of the season.

A lot of speculation has been doing the rounds in recent months regarding the Gunners and the midfielder.

Arsenal are still in contention for the Premier League title and will be in the Champions League next term.

Meanwhile, Rice has previously made it clear he wants to play in Europe’s top club competition.

Now, Hammers boss David Moyes has admitted that Rice may not be around at the London Stadium next season.

“We honestly hope he stays,” Sky Sports quotes the West Ham boss as saying.

“We’d love for him to be a West Ham player but we are aware that might not be the case at the end of the season.

“So that’s one of the scenarios around planning.

“There are plans that we have Dec here but we’re also fully aware there is a good chance we won’t have him.”

Our view

Obviously nothing is ever a certainty in football, particularly when it comes to the transfer market.

Moyes had to concede that, while the Hammers want to keep Rice, there’s always going to be a chance he’ll leave.

Midfielders will be in high demand this summer.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham and Newcastle all need to bolster their midfield ranks.

And the ‘world-class‘ West Ham ace will no doubt be the most highly sought-after midfielder.

Arsenal will surely fancy their chances more than other clubs for the £60,000-a-week (Spotrac) star.

Rice has apparently been raving about the Gunners to his teammates.

Some football figures – such as Ian Abrahams and Ray Parlour – are convinced Arsenal will “definitely” sign him.

And The Mirror has reported that Mikel Arteta is plotting end-of-season talks over Rice.

At the same time, West Ham will not simply let their star asset leave without adequate compensation.

Therefore, Arsenal – and Rice’s other suitors – must gear up for an intense transfer battle and maybe a bidding war.