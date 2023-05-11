‘Especially Liverpool’: Liverpool could be Arsenal’s biggest rivals to sign ‘world class’ ace now – journalist











Liverpool could be Arsenal’s biggest rivals for Declan Rice after missing out on Jude Bellingham.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Back Pages Podcast, The Telegraph’s Sam Wallace has been discussing Rice’s future at West Ham, and he says that the landscape around the midfielder is constantly changing.

The journalist stated that while Arsenal have had Rice in their sights for quite some time now as their number one target, there are now other teams coming into this race, notably Liverpool.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Liverpool will rival Arsenal

Wallace spoke about the ‘world class’ midfielder and his potential summer transfer.

“It’s interesting because Arsenal have felt for a while now that he’s their number one target, but now in the shifting politics of transfer strategy he’s come into view for a few others. For years it looked like Rice would go back to Chelsea, that seems to be a difficult one now, but I could see the others being interested, especially Liverpool given that they missed out on Bellingham. He’s Arsenal’s number one target, they will really not want to lose him,” Wallace said.

Arsenal favourites

Liverpool may want to sign Rice this summer, but you still have to make Arsenal the favourites in this race.

It’s been reported that Rice’s two priorities are to stay in London and to play Champions League football, and, right now, Arsenal are the only team who can offer both of those things.

A move to Liverpool would mean a move up north, and right now, they’re odds-against to be playing in the Champions League next season as well.

Arsenal will have other clubs breathing down their neck, but if they don’t mess about on the financial side of this deal, the player should end up being theirs.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Show all