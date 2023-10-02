Liverpool have now been told that new signing Dominik Szoboszlai is starting to resemble club legend Steven Gerrard on the pitch.

Former Dundalk manager Vinny Perth was speaking on the Off The Ball YouTube channel about the impressive Hungarian.

Liverpool have had a fantastic start to the season but that came crashing down at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Red cards for Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota, an incorrectly ruled-out goal for Luis Diaz and a last-second own goal from Joel Matip saw the Reds suffer their first league defeat.

It was an incredibly tough situation for Jurgen Klopp’s side and yet they almost left North London with a point.

One player who still stood out when Liverpool were down to nine men was Dominik Szoboszlai.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The 22-year-old was sensational whenever he had the ball, doing everything he could with very little support to advance the ball away from his goal and relieve pressure.

Szoboszlai’s work-rate, passing range and ability to shoot from long range means he’s starting to remind some Liverpool fans of Steven Gerrard.

He’s got a very long way to go before he reaches that level at Anfield.

However, he appears to be the perfect solution to the crisis in midfield that was beginning to develop this summer.

Szoboszlai reminiscent of Liverpool legend Gerrard

Speaking after Liverpool’s defeat to Tottenham, former Dundalk manager Vinny Perth said: “When you watch [Jurgen] Klopp at his best like we were a couple of years ago, and what he’s getting close to now, there’s something exciting about it.

“One of the guys tried to give me a bit of a ribbing about Liverpool losing last night and the point is you’re still seeing an outstanding game of football.

“Whereas you match Manchester United and it’s pretty dull.

“And that’s what I love about Klopp’s team, it’s attack-minded. [Dominik] Szoboszlai he looks like, I hate saying this, but he looks so close to [Steven] Gerrard, that’s I’m going wow, this fella looks like a real, real find for them.”

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Szoboszlai will have to spend virtually the rest of his career at Liverpool to match the achievements of Gerrard.

He’s surprised many at the club with how quickly he’s adapted and how well he’s played so far.

It’s easy to forget that he’s still only 22 and has plenty of time to continue learning.

With Jones likely to be suspended next weekend, Szoboszlai will have to take additional responsibility in the middle of the pitch.

It’s a role he looks more than capable of playing and is going to be in the discussion for the signing of the season at this rate.