Jurgen Klopp has struck gold at Liverpool with 22-year-old who ‘never stops’ learning

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai continues to go from strength to strength at Anfield.

The Reds signed the 22-year-old in the summer and he has gone from an exciting prospect to a potential Steven Gerrard heir.

Szoboszlai has played the full 90 minutes in each of Liverpool’s Premier League matches so far and has looked outstanding in most of them.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The Hungary international also got on the scoresheet in one of those, netting in the 3-0 win over Aston Villa.

Szoboszlai was given some rest in both the Europa League trip to LASK and the Carabao Cup meeting with Leicester by starting on the bench.

However, in both of those games, he came on and, against the Foxes, made a huge impact.

Szoboszlai got the goal that put Liverpool in the lead, an outstanding effort from outside the box high into the net.

The Reds, who trailed from the third minute until early in the second half, ran out 3-1 winners in the end.

‘Lot of quality’

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live after the match, Jurgen Klopp admitted even he was surprised by how well the player has fared so far.

“Dom was a surprise with how fast he has fit in, it was pretty much from the first minute,” he said, via the BBC Sport website.

“Top-class player with a lot of quality. He never stops. He learns a lot from the game.”

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Liverpool paid RB Leipzig a reported £60million to sign Szoboszlai.

While not cheap, if he continues to carry on like this, this fee will end up looking like a bargain, just like Virgil van Dijk’s £75million outlay.