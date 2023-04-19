Man United now desperate to sign Randal Kolo Muani after Arsenal explored deal











Manchester United are now desperate to sign Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani, with Arsenal also keen on the striker.

That’s according to journalist Dean Jones, via Give Me Sport, who provided an update on the £79m attacker.

Arsenal’s priority this summer is unlikely to be a striker, but they will be looking to improve the overall quality of their squad.

Gabriel Jesus is Arsenal’s first choice number nine, but they also have plenty of other options.

Eddie Nketiah deputised well during his injury absence, and Leandro Trossard has been brilliant when called upon since his January arrival.

Arteta also has to consider what to do with Folarin Balogun, who has been on fire in Ligue 1 this season.

Unlike Arsenal, Manchester United may be much more desperate to sign Randal Kolo Muani.

A centre-forward has to be Erik ten Hag’s first concern this summer.

They’ve identified a few options, but the ‘very complete’ Frankfurt striker could be the one they go for.

Their alternatives – Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen – might be much harder to sign in the summer.

Manchester United want Arsenal target Kolo Muani

Journalist Dean Jones has provided an update on Manchester United’s striker search, with German champions Bayern Munich also in the mix.

“Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen and Randall Kolo Muani are three of the main targets for both clubs and that makes for an interesting summer,” Jones said.

“It is a top priority for both clubs to sign a centre forward and it will be interesting to see who makes the first move and in which direction.

“Kolo Muani is more affordable but he’s also less proven. However, I can see Bayern still pushing for him as strongly, given he is in the Bundesliga and doing well for Eintracht Frankfurt.

“I was speaking to a contact in Germany the other day who was suggesting they are really hot on him but were not clear on whether he would move this summer.”

The 24-year-old has broken into the France squad, and put in some impressive cameos during the World Cup.

After signing from Nantes on a free transfer, Kolo Muani has been on fire this season, scoring 13 times and providing 12 assists.

It’s easy to see why both Arsenal and Manchester United both want Kolo Muani.

The Gunners are unlikely to want to enter a bidding war for the forward, and could spend their transfer kitty better elsewhere.

However, if Man United sign an alternative to Kolo Muani instead, Arsenal might have a great chance of bringing the 24-year-old in.

