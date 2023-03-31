Arsenal Transfer News: Kolo Muani a player Arteta is looking at











Arsenal are among the clubs considering making a move for Eintracht Frankfurt star forward, Kolo Muani.

Muani has emerged as one of the star names on the European market after his fine form for Frankfurt and cameo roles for France in the World Cup.

Frankfurt are believed to value Muani very highly. The German side want around £79m for Muani, although claims have even suggested that the asking price could go above £100m as well.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

In-demand

According to a fresh report from 90Min today, Muani remains a player very much in-demand. It’s claimed that Manchester United remain keen on the Frenchman.

Interestingly though, Arsenal are mentioned in the report as having explored the potential of doing a deal for Muani.

Along with Newcastle United, the Gunners are believed to have considered making a move for Muani.

Lauded by Jermaine Jenas during the World Cup for his ‘brilliant‘ impact on the France side, the 24-year-old is considered one of the top prospects on the European market right now.

Muani has scored 11 Bundesliga goals this season along with 12 assists. His pace, movement, and potential make him one of the players likely to attract plenty of attention this summer.

TBR’s View: Muani an expensive risk for Arsenal

There is no doubting Kolo Muani’s potential and ability. He is a player with a lot of quality who brings pace and explosiveness to the fold.

However, for Arsenal, the key in their next few signings is signing players who improved the first XI or at the very least, really put the pressure on the first choices.

Right now, despite his potential, there has to be question marks over whether Muani is that player. Sure, he has done well this season in Germany. But making the jump to England with a club the size of Arsenal is a big old step.