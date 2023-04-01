What Kylian Mbappe has said about Arsenal and Man United target Randal Kolo Muani











Arsenal are reportedly exploring the possibility of signing Randal Kolo Muani this summer, and Kylian Mbappe has already delivered his verdict on the talented striker.

The 24-year-old joined Eintracht Frankfurt on a free transfer last summer from Nantes. There was hope he’ll have a good season in Germany, but nobody expected him to explode like he has done.

Now, Kolo Muani is a wanted man.

Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe says Arsenal target Randal Kolo Muani is a complete player

Kolo Muani has scored 17 goals and provided 14 assists in all competitions so far this season. He even scored a goal and picked up an assist in France’s last two games at the World Cup.

That is an incredible return for a 24-year-old striker in his first season in a new league. His stock has shot up as a result, and he has been linked with plenty of top clubs like Chelsea, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona among others recently.

90min reported yesterday that Arsenal have looked at him too ahead of the summer transfer window, in which he is expected by many to leave Frankfurt for big money.

Kylian Mbappe, who knows a thing or two about being a world-class forward, was asked about Kolo Muani last week, and he raved about him.

After France’s 4-0 win over Holland, Mbappe said, as per The Daily Mail: “He is a striker who offers different game options to our team. He is very complete and has an impressive volume of play.

‘We are happy with the game he played on Friday (vs Holland) and I hope he scores tomorrow (vs Ireland – he didn’t). We will try to get him to score a goal.”

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

TBR View:

Arsenal are being linked with quite a few strikers recently.

Victor Osimhen has been in the news a lot, while the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Tammy Abraham have also been linked with a move to the Emirates this summer, reports The Evening Standard.

Kolo Muani would be a fantastic option too for the Gunners, but Mikel Arteta already has Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli at his disposal, while Folarin Balogun will also come back this summer.

Unless one or two of the above players leave, we just can’t see how Kolo Muani would fit into this Arsenal side.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

