Kieran Tierney’s time away from Arsenal on loan has taken a negative turn after picking up an injury this weekend.

A report from TEAMTalk has shared more details on what sounds like a serious setback for the Scottish defender.

After a summer of wondering where he would be playing his football this season, Kieran Tierney finally departed the Emirates days before the transfer window closed.

Mikel Arteta appeared to be sending mixed messages as he insisted that he wanted Tierney to stay and then left him out of matchday squads.

Tierney faced additional competition for his place in the side when Jurrien Timber was signed from Ajax and Takehiro Tomiyasu was shifted to left-back.

A loan move looked to make sense for the 26-year-old especially ahead of Scotland almost certainly qualifying for the European Championships next summer.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Real Sociedad was the perfect destination too, as Tierney has slotted straight into the team at left-back and he’ll still be playing Champions League football.

However, injury after injury have scuppered Tierney’s Arsenal career and that looks set to be the case again this season.

He’s now expected to be out until next year and things could get even worse for the full-back.

Arsenal loanee Tierney picks up injury

The report from TEAMTalk suggests that Tierney faces up to three out with a hamstring issue.

An initial scan has already ruled him out until next year and all rehab options are currently being considered.

That means that Tierney could end up having surgery with a final review expected in the next 24 hours.

The ‘magnificent’ defender is clearly very talented but his fitness issues will be an increasing concern for the club.

He’s only made five appearances for Real Sociedad and has started all but one of the club’s matches this season.

Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Tierney managed just 25 minutes of Sociedad’s 3-0 derby win over Athletic Club before the Arsenal man picked up his latest injury.

His teammates were keeping a close eye on his progress but will likely have to wait until 2024 to see him in action again.

It’s another bitter blow for the full-back who arrived at the Emirates amid so much excitement.