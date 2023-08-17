Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has insisted that defender Kieran Tierney does remain in his plans despite growing reports of a move away.

Speaking at his press conference via football.london, Arteta said that Tierney wouldn’t have played in the Community Shield final were he not in his plans.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arteta said: “Well he played in the final, a player that plays five days before in the final is part of the plans for sure.”

Arteta was also asked if he thought Tierney would have been disappointed to have missed the following Premier League squad against Nottingham Forest.

And the manager simply replied saying he hoped that was the case.

It’s clear that Arteta is creating a very competitive environment at the Emirates this season, but one does wonder how far Tierney would be willing to fall.

It’s no surprise to see Arteta claiming that Tierney is in his plans, but the role he’s considering might not be one that suits the defender.

Tierney has previously been one of the key players for the club, and given he’s not done a lot wrong on the pitch, he’s unlikely to be happy merely competing for a squad spot.

There’s a growing feeling among Arsenal fans that the club should allow Kieran Tierney to leave this summer.

Whilst the £110k-a-week player is much loved by Gunners fans, the majority want him to play football.

Photo by Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

And if that is elsewhere – the unfortunate reality of Arsenal’s now inverted full-backs – then so be it.

The Scotsman is deemed to have too much quality, and has held himself too well to not be involved more regularly.

Whether the significant knee injury suffered by Jurrien Timber could be a factor in Tierney staying remains to be seen.

Arsenal’s squad and first eleven against Crystal Palace this weekend could be very telling.

Arteta may claim that Tierney is in his Arsenal plans, but the last year or so seems to suggest otherwise.