Luke Ayling now sends message to Rodrigo Moreno after Leeds United win











Luke Ayling has now sent a message to his fellow goalscorer Rodrigo Moreno after Leeds United’s win over Wolverhampton Wanderers yesterday.

The Spanish international took to Instagram after the game to celebrate a vital win for Leeds.

Jack Harrison opened the scoring before Ayling finally found the back of the net once again.

The defender rarely scores, and attempted some clumsy gymnastics in celebration.

Rasmus Kristensen added a third for Leeds before Wolves started a spirited fight back.

They closed the deficit to just one goal, but after a Jonny red card, the £26m man made sure of the result.

Ayling was delighted to see Rodrigo back on the team sheet, and back looking fully fit again.

The Spaniard has been in and out of the side due to injury this season.

However, when he’s available, the 32-year-old has been in sensational form in front of goal.

Ayling sends Rodrigo message after Leeds win

Rodrigo posted on Instagram after the match, and said: “Very happy with the result. We must keep working hard because there’s still a long way to go.

“With faith and work of all of us together we ‘ll achieve our big objective.”

Ayling was delighted to have Rodrigo back available for Leeds and said: “Great to have you back sir.”

Ayling also really impressed yesterday, and led from the back as Leeds picked up a huge three points.

Rodrigo wasn’t expected to be back in action until after the international break.

With Leeds’ other forwards struggling to find the back of the net, keeping Rodrigo fit for the run in is essential.

He’s scored 11 league goals in just 20 appearances, with his next highest scoring teammate on four goals.

Rodrigo has now come off the bench in back-to-back games, and has the international break to continue working on his fitness.

Leeds soared up the table to 14th yesterday, but are just two points above the bottom three.

It’s going to be a long time until they know what league they’re going to be in next season.

However, picking up three points away from home against one of your relegation rivals is a massive step in the right direction.

