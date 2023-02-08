Injury expert shares possible Rodrigo return date for Leeds United











Injury expert Ben Dinnery has told GiveMeSport that Leeds United striker Rodrigo could now be out for up to two months.

Rodrigo picked up an ankle injury during Leeds’ FA Cup clash with Accrington Stanley last month. The 31-year-old was forced to undergo minor surgery in what was a massive blow for Jesse Marsch at the time.

Of course, the American has since been relieved of his duties at Elland Road after a dismal run of form in the Premier League.

The Whites have really struggled in terms of taking their opportunities of late and whoever ends up replacing Marsch could be without Rodrigo until the beginning of April.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

Rodrigo has become a reliable source of goals for Leeds this season. The £30 million man has bagged 10 times in 18 Premier League games.

But Leeds are likely to be without their top goalscorer for another six to eight weeks.

“Yes, I think we’re probably looking at, you know, the back end of March or beginning of April; it’s around about a six to eight-week timeline,” Dinnery told GMS.

“The difficulties and the problems we have with Leeds, we’re talking about a side that is currently bottom half for goals scored and very much near, you know, the top in terms of the number of goals that they’ve conceded. So there’s an imbalance there.”

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Patrick Bamford has struggled so far this season having only scored once in the Premier League, which will be a cause for concern for the new boss who comes through the door at Elland Road.

Of course, the club did move to bring in Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim last month, but there are reportedly doubts amongst staff at Leeds over the signing.

Leeds are facing a battle to ensure they aren’t dragged into a relegation scrap come April and their task will be all the more difficult without Rodrigo.

The Whites will be hoping that Bamford can rediscover his scoring touch, while Rutter will certainly need to hit the ground running in Yorkshire.

Show all