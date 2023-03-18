Robin Koch and Kemar Roofe laud Luke Ayling on Instagram after Leeds v Wolves











Leeds picked up a dramatic win at Wolves today in one of the most entertaining games of the entire Premier League season.

The Whites seemed to have the game done and dusted by going 3-0 up but Wolves rallied to make it a tense finish in a crucial game at the bottom of the table.

Despite Wolves’ spirit, Leeds sealed it late on through Rodrigo. The Spaniard’s finish coming after Jack Harrison, Luke Ayling, and Rasmus Kristensen had all scored for the Whites.

Of course, Ayling loves getting a goal and he made the most of bagging with a questionable cart-wheel celebration.

But never one to be deterred, Ayling put the images of his goal and celebration on his Instagram page, much to the delight of some current and former teammates.

Down in the comments, current Leeds defender Robin Koch was there, while former Leeds forward Kemar Roofe also chipped in with some words for Ayling.

Ayling’s goal was just his 8th in more than 240 games since signing for Leeds. Coincidentally, Ayling also got the winner at Wolves last season in dramatic fashion.

Leeds beating Wolves was the most dramatic of wins

While the plaudits will go to the likes of Ayling for his goal and overall efforts in the game, the win for Leeds was the most important thing.

Luke Ayling clearly loves a goal at Molineux and today was the ideal time for him to follow up last season’s strike.

For Leeds, the key now is to try and put a run of wins together. There were some excellent signs from Gracia’s side today in an attacking sense, albeit the defensive side of things crumbled a tad.

More of this from Ayling and Leeds should see them stay up. Just as long as they can keep the ball out at the other end.