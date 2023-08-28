Leeds United manager Daniel Farke and captain Luke Ayling weren’t happy with defender Cody Drameh this weekend.

Leeds came out on top of a dramatic 4-3 win over Ipswich Town and a report from the Yorkshire Evening Post shared more details about the game.

It’s not been the easiest start to life for new manager Daniel Farke at Elland Road.

He’s seen plenty of his senior stars leave the club on loan ahead of their Championship campaign.

Farke has also had star players Luis Sinisterra and Wilfried Gnonto trying to force moves away from the club.

Leeds have held firm though and both players showed their quality in the second tier on Saturday.

Both forwards were on the score sheet alongside Georginio Rutter and Joel Piroe.

One player who was introduced to the game earlier than expected was Cody Drameh.

The 21-year-old defender replaced Sam Byram in the first half after he picked up an injury.

However, Farke and Luke Ayling weren’t pleased with Drameh when he came on.

That feeling was made very clear after the break when the full-back didn’t re-enter the pitch in the second half.

Ayling and Farke not happy with Drameh

The report from the Yorkshire Evening Post suggests Farke’s anger was directed at Drameh for a wayward switch of play that went out for a throw-in.

He then made the mistake that led to Ipswich’s second goal and Ayling was seen having a word with him as they left the pitch with the 21-year-old not returning.

After the match, Farke took the blame for the defender’s performance and said: “It was difficult for him to come into such a game to such a hectic game and I won’t blame him at all.

“Obviously, he was involved in the second goal and two or three times Burns was in his back and but it was my decision also to let him play that, so if someone wants to blame someone then definitely not Cody because he’s brilliant.”

Ayling and Farke will hope Drameh can recover from being a substituted substitute especially if Sam Byram is unavailable for the foreseeable future.

However, there’s talk of the youngster leaving this summer with West Ham reportedly interested.

Leeds need to convince Drameh to stay and although he’s proved with Luton last season he’s a very capable right-back at Championship level, he’s struggled to show that potential at Elland Road.