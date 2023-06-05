Report: Leeds need to convince 'frightening' star to stay











Leeds United will apparently have a lot of transfer movement this summer and reports suggest they may find it hard to tempt Cody Drameh to stay at the club.

Leeds were relegated from the Premier League after a shocking campaign. Meanwhile Drameh enjoyed a fantastic loan at Championship side Luton. The club were promoted to the Premier League for the first time in their history via the play-offs.

Now, reports are suggesting that Leeds will have to convince the defender to stay at the club. Leeds have the final say on Drameh but the report suggests he will have a lot of suitors.

The LeedsLive report goes on to say that the club want to welcome Drameh back to pre-season. They see him playing a part in next season’s promotion push. The right-back is open to staying with the Whites, but they need to convince him that he will play consistently for the club.

Leeds need to convince Cody Drameh to stay

It is no shock to see the player worried about his game time. The club already have Luke Ayling and they also signed Rasmus Kristensen last summer. This saw Drameh pushed down the pecking order at right-back. He was loaned out.

Drameh showed that he can excel in the Championship, but now, with Luton promoted, the club may want to sign him permanently.

The ‘frightening’ defender is only 21 years-old and has bags of potential. He looks like he will be able to excel at a very high level.

The issue for Leeds is that he only has one year left on his deal. If he doesn’t feel like he is playing enough, he will no doubt leave for a free next summer. Due to this, Leeds need to decide if they see him as their long-term star or if it is better to sell him this summer.

