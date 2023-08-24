After Kudus, West Ham are now keeping an eye on signing 21-year-old Leeds United player

West Ham United are now keeping an eye on 21-year-old Leeds United player Cody Drameh as the window nears a close.

That’s according to a report in The Athletic which claims that a host of clubs are now considering a move.

The report shares that Brentford, Crystal Palace and Southampton are all interested in the right-back.

Southampton in particular would be keen on a move if they lost Kyle Walker-Peters before next week’s deadline.

Leeds loaned Cody Drameh to Luton Town last season and he would likely have returned to the club hoping for a start in the Championship.

However, Luke Ayling looks like he’ll prove very hard to displace.

Drameh is said to have been reassured by Leeds that he was in their plans this season.

And whilst the defender is patiently waiting for that opportunity, he is said to be aware of chances elsewhere.

West Ham have started the season with 31-year-old Vladimir Coufal at right-back in their first two games.

Ben Johnson and Thilo Kehrer being the most obvious alternatives in the role.

Given the options mentioned, Leeds’ Drameh may offer slightly more competitive cover for Coufal at West Ham.

23-year-old Ben Johnson has had ample opportunities in the past but has seemingly failed to convince manager David Moyes.

Thilo Kehrer has done a stellar job at times, but seems to be considered primarily as a centre-back.

Drameh could strengthen an area West Ham have been slow to improve for some time, even if Leeds may be reluctant to lose their defender.

West Ham are showing excellent progress in the transfer market now.

A deal was said to be almost agreed last night for Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus – a huge coup for the club if completed.

Kudus has been strongly linked with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea but it now seems West Ham could win the race.

And if Leed’s Drameh is perhaps a look to the future, West Ham fans can expect Kudus to make a big impact immediately.