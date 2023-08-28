Liverpool legend Luis Suarez was seriously impressed with Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez during their win over Newcastle United yesterday.

The 24-year-old forward posted on Instagram to celebrate a dramatic 2-1 win at St. James’ Park.

With ten minutes left on the clock, it looked like Newcastle were going to see out an important win.

They had been the better team in the first half, with Anthony Gordon capitalising on a Trent Alexander-Arnold mistake to score a well-deserved goal.

There’s an argument that Alexander-Arnold shouldn’t have even been on the pitch at that point, getting away with a foul that maybe deserved a booking when he had already been shown a yellow card.

However, Jurgen Klopp turned to Darwin Nunez off the bench to try and make a difference and he delivered.

Luis Suarez still keeps an eye on his old club Liverpool and loved what he saw from Nunez yesterday.

He popped up with two finishes that his fellow Uruguayan forward would have been very proud of.

Suarez impressed with Liverpool star Nunez

Posting on Instagram after the match, Nunez said: “Never give up! Great team effort! Thanks for the support!”

Luis Suarez replied and applauded the 24-year-old, while many of his current Liverpool teammates were impressed too.

Dominik Szoboszlai thought he was on fire, while Stefan Bajcetic and Ibrahima Konate loved what they saw as well.

Jurgen Klopp has a plethora of forwards to choose from right now and up until yesterday Nunez was near the bottom of the pecking order.

His finishing was mixed on his arrival at Anfield last season but the two goals he scored last night suggest he might have turned a corner.

Nunez’s express pace causes defences so many issues and for both goals, he simply accelerated away from Newcastle’s centre-backs when through on goal.

Suarez will be glad to see Nunez following in his footsteps at Liverpool with two lethal finishes.

The question now is whether he’s done enough to earn a start against Aston Villa next Sunday.

Many staff at Liverpool think Nunez is ready to make a huge impact this season, while he’s been backed to be a nuisance by one pundit.