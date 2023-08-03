Staff at Liverpool have noted a marked improvement from Darwin Nunez compared to this time last year.

The Uruguayan arrived at Anfield a year ago as one of the most unpolished players we’ve seen in the Premier League.

An incredibly gifted player from a physical point of view, Nunez had next to no composure this time last year, and the speed of the Premier League appeared to be a bit too much for him mentally.

However, according to James Pearce, speaking on the Walk On Podcast, staff at Liverpool think that Nunez is now much closer to being the finished product.

Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

Nunez has improved

Pearce shared what he’s been hearing about Nunez.

“This time last year talking to people at the club people were saying he’s a project and he needs work. Do they feel he’s a lot nearer now?” Pearce was asked.

“Yeah, that is certainly the feeling I get speaking to people over here. I think the criticism went too far at times last season. He didn’t have a bad season and it was skewed slightly by the numbers Haaland had last season. It was, very briefly, like a straight shootout between these two, but six weeks later you’re looking stupid if you thought that,” Pearce said.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Big season ahead

There’s reason to believe that Darwin Nunez could have a massive season.

He got so many chances in front of goal last season, and if he’s found a way to be a bit more composed or clinical, he could score for fun this season.

There’s been so much talk about Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai’s arrivals at Anfield lately, but Nunez could well be like a new signing after a pre-season of refining his game.

Don’t be shocked if Nunez is a major player next season for Liverpool.