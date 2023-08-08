Darwin Nunez’s debut season in the Premier League was ropey to say the least.

The Uruguayan looked like the best striker in the league at times, but on other occasions, he looked like Bambi on ice.

The South American is a player with bags of potential, and if Liverpool can find a way to smooth those rough edges, they will have a superstar on their hands.

Speaking on TalkSPORT’s Premier League All Access Podcast, Scott Minto has been discussing Nunez ahead of next season, and he reckons he will be an absolute nightmare for Premier League defenders in this upcoming season.

Nunez will be a pest

Minto gave his verdict on the striker.

“The strikers have always been there. I can see Darwin Nunez being an absolute pest as always, but also sticking the ball in the back of the net. The midfielders they have brought in as well, particularly Mac Allister, are very good signings,” Minto said.

Could be his year

We can’t help but have the sneaking feeling that this could be Darwin Nunez’s year.

The striker has looked dynamite in pre-season so far, and as he showed last season, he will get chance after chance in the Premier League.

If this young man can somehow find a way to be more composed and more clinical, he will score buckets for Liverpool this season.

We’ve already seen at Benfica that Nunez can be a consistent goalscorer, and after a year of settling at Anfield, maybe, just maybe he’s cracked it.

There are a number of Liverpool players coming into this season with a point to prove, and Nunez is certainly one of them.

It could well be Nunez’s time to shine in 2023/24.