Jamie Carragher slams Darwin Nunez during Liverpool v Brentford











Jamie Carrager has slammed Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez for missing yet another big chance tonight against Brentford.

Nunez has been selected by Jurgen Klopp to lead the line against the Bees. However, despite being his usual bundle of energy, the Uruguayan has once again been guilty of missing chances.

One key chance for Nunez came around the 30th minute. After being played through by Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nunez went on to miss the ball completely and fluff his lines.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

And speaking on commentary for Sky Sports, former Red Jamie Carragher highlighted that those sorts of misses are why Nunez hasn’t been getting a regular start in recent months.

“It’s an unbelievable pass. You have to score that. He has fluffed far too many chances in his first season at Liverpool,” Carragher said.

“And that’s why he’s not been getting regular starts. It happens too many times.”

Nunez needs one more goal to enter double figures in the Premier League. Despite fans being happy enough with him this season, the Uruguayan will be aware he needs to do more next year.

Carragher’s comments here will ring home and overall, he simply has missed too many chances.

TBR’s View: Nunez has work to do

There is nobody doubting the work-rate of Darwin Nunez and what he brings to Liverpool. On the whole, he’s been a good signing and if he can imrpove, he’ll be value for money.

The big issue for Nunez now is making sure he does improve. Next year might see him get less forgiveness from fans, especially when they see the likes of Salah continue to tuck such chances away.

Brentford have looked a big threat in this game at times and chances like the one for Nunez need taking. Next season, then, could be massive for the big-money signing.