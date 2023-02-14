Luis Suarez reacts on Instagram after seeing what Jurgen Klopp did walking down the tunnel last night











Liverpool legend Luis Suarez has now reacted to his old side’s win over fierce rivals Everton in the Merseyside Derby.

It was a huge game for both teams, with massive implications at both ends of the table.

In the end, Jurgen Klopp’s side came out on top, and Liverpool celebrated their win on Instagram at full-time.

The Reds came into the game off the back of a really poor run of form.

Their European ambitions were hanging by a thread, and a response was desperately needed.

On the other hand, Everton had just beaten top of the table Arsenal, which was the perfect start to life under Sean Dyche.

However, it quickly became clear that Liverpool were up for this one, and settled into the game immediately.

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo either side of half-time decided the tie, but in reality, they should have scored plenty more.

Luis Suarez was over the moon to see Liverpool record a win over their nearest rivals.

After all, he never lost a Merseyside Derby during this time at the club.

Suarez applauds Liverpool derby win

Liverpool shared a video of Jurgen Klopp walking down the tunnel, high fiving Liverpool fans.

He was clearly over the moon after such a long run of games without a decent performance.

Harvey Elliott is then seen giving his shirt away to a fan and celebrating as he leaves the pitch.

Suarez replied to Liverpool’s post, applauding the efforts of Klopp and his Liverpool win after such an important win.

The Uruguayan scored five goals and provided four assists in his six Merseyside derbies.

He’s exactly the sort of player Liverpool need up front right now given their lack of a consistent goal scorer.

Gakpo finally getting on the score sheet will be a big relief to Klopp and Liverpool fans.

Jamie Carragher compared him to Roberto Firmino in his prime last night.

He previous said he couldn’t believe Klopp authorised his signing in January.

Gakpo will be hoping he can kick on now and show the level of form that he did in the Netherlands that earned him his move to Anfield.

