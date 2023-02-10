Jamie Carragher says he's baffled by Liverpool and Cody Gakpo situation











Jamie Carragher has been speaking all things Liverpool in his latest Telegraph column and admits he’s perplexed by the signing of Cody Gakpo.

Gakpo arrived in January for £35m after a fine start to the season with PSV. His goals and performances with Holland in the World Cup also caught the eye, as the Dutchman apparently rejected Man United to move to Anfield.

However, he’s yet to score a goal. And in a Liverpool side struggling in general, Gakpo looks lost.

And writing in his latest column for The Telegraph, former Liverpool defender Carragher admits he’s baffled by the performances Gakpo is putting in.

“I am baffled watching Gakpo’s early performances. Gakpo is not a typical Klopp signing, lacking lightning pace and the capacity to lead a high press. Why commit up to £45 million on someone who will be on the bench when Díaz and Diogo Jota are fit? Especially when another area of the team needed strengthening?,” Carragher wrote.

With the likes of Jota and Diaz now both nearing a return, Gakpo could well find himself out in the cold as the season progresses.

TBR’s View: Gakpo clearly needs time to adjust to Liverpool

You do have to feel sorry for Gakpo in a way. If he’d come into the Liverpool team at a time when they were riding high and playing well, he might have done better.

Of course, the flipside of that is that he was signed for about £40m and hasn’t looked anywhere near a player capable of making big contributions for Liverpool.

Ultimately, Gakpo looks like he needs time and patience. A spell coming off the bench might help him actually, with the more experienced Jota and Diaz more likely to get starts now they’re back fit.

Time is ticking, though, and Gakpo will need to show something sooner or later.