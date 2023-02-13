Jamie Carragher really impressed by Cody Gakpo for Liverpool against Everton











Cody Gakpo got his first Liverpool goal as the Reds beat Everton tonight at Anfield and Jamie Carragher was impressed with what he saw.

Gakpo stroked home from a fine ball in from Trent Alexander-Arnold. It was the Dutchman’s first goal in Liverpool colours and will have done him the world of good. Gakpo played the rest of the game with confidence before being taken off with just over 10 minutes to go.

Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images

And as Gakpo was leaving the field, Sky commentator Jamie Carragher admitted he’d been impressed by the performance of the new Liverpool signing.

“Gakpo will be delighted he’s got off the mark. But actually his general play has been quite clever. He’s probably a bit similar to Firmino than the other attacking players. He’s played that role tonight, dropping deeper with Nunez to the left,” Carragher said live on Sky comms.

For Liverpool and manager Jurgen Klopp, it will have been a huge bonus to see Gakpo get off the mark tonight.

Having struggled initially since arriving from PSV, Gakpo will be hoping to now find some form and keep his place as Liverpool’s squad gets back to full fitness.

TBR’s View: Gakpo looked like the player we saw in Qatar

We all saw in the World Cup how good a player Cody Gakpo was. And finally, Liverpool fans got a glimpse of that talent tonight.

Gakpo – who earns around £120k-a-week at the club – was one of the stars of the show for the Reds really. He came and linked play well and when he got it, he took his chance well after making a smart run.

The task for Gakpo now is to kick on and prove he can score goals consistently. Liverpool need that to reignite their season and after tonight, Gakpo will be full of confidence.