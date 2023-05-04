Luis Garcia says 30-year-old Liverpool man was their ‘best player’ vs Fulham











Luis Garcia was very impressed with Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker during their 1-0 win over Fulham last night.

Speaking on ESPN FC, Garcia was reviewing his old team’s latest Premier League victory.

It takes their winning streak to five games as they make a late charge towards the top four.

Although a return to the Champions League looks unlikely, they have to put pressure on Manchester United and Newcastle.

If either side slips up, Liverpool need to be in pole position to overtake them during the run-in.

One of the few players Jurgen Klopp has been able to rely on consistently this season is Alisson Becker.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

The 30-year-old goalkeeper was praised by Fulham manager Marco Silva after the match.

Alisson kept another clean sheet last night, and Luis Garcia thought he was Liverpool’s best player.

He only needed to make three saves, but they were crucial in earning Liverpool three points.

Not only that, his 35 accurate passes out of 37 helped his side maintain possession under pressure.

Garcia impressed with Liverpool star Alisson

Reviewing Liverpool’s latest win, Garcia said: “I wasn’t expecting a massive game, I wasn’t expecting a brilliant game.

“I just wanted to see a solid team that doesn’t concede many chances.

“They were fortunate enough that today Alisson was their best player. They grabbed that goal early in the game and they could rely on that goal because we’ve seen a few chances but no end product.

“We also see some very good chances from Fulham all from counter-attacks and a couple of mistakes at the back from Liverpool.”

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Alisson was having a personal battle with fellow Brazilian Carlos Vinicius last night.

He denied him in the first half before making a stunning stop after the break from the Fulham forward.

Klopp admitted that Alisson was close to tears at the full-time whistle last night after keeping a clean sheet.

Garcia’s praise of Alisson is wholly justified, and he’ll be a big reason why Liverpool play in Europe next season should they qualify.

Brazil’s number one will be hoping he gets more protection from his back line during the next campaign.

