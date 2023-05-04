Marco Silva left seriously impressed by £150k-a-week Liverpool player last night











Fulham boss Marco Silva has admitted that he was seriously impressed by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker last night.

Liverpool picked up a 1-0 win at Anfield last night thanks to a first-half penalty from Mohamed Salah.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have now won four games on the bounce in the Premier League and last night’s win keeps their slim hopes of a top-four finish alive.

Liverpool certainly had the better of the chances against Marco Silva’s side on Wednesday, but Alisson Becker produced a couple of hugely important saves to secure the three points.

And the Fulham boss told BBC’s Match of the Day that he was impressed with the Liverpool shot-stopper last night.

Silva impressed by Alisson

Fulham carved out a massive opportunity to level the game in the second-half after Willian and Carlos Vinicius linked up down the left-hand side.

But as Vinicius went through on goal, Alisson made an impressive stop to deny the Brazilian forward.

And Silva singled out Alisson for praise after the game.

“Alisson in that moment did so well,” he said. “It was a very good counter-attack from us.

“Credit to Alisson in that moment and to Willian and Carlos Vinicius to create that.”

Alisson has arguably been Liverpool’s most consistent performer this season and he’s been a vital part of Klopp’s side for the past few years now.

The £150,000-a-week man has made countless important saves throughout the campaign and Liverpool often rely on him in those 1v1 situations.

Klopp faces a huge summer ahead in terms of re-shaping his squad, particularly in midfield. But one area he certainly doesn’t need to worry about is the goalkeeping department.

