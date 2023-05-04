Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool star was 'close to crying' after Fulham clash











Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has waxed lyrical about Alisson Becker after the Reds’ win over Fulham.

The Liverpool goalkeeper kept a clean sheet as the Reds ran out 1-0 winners over the Londoners at Anfield.

Alisson made a great stop in the first half to deny Carlos Vinicius following a great Issa Diop through-ball.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

The Reds stopper then produced an even better save from the same player in the latter stages of the match.

Alisson kept out Vinicius’ sliding effort at his near-post following a good delivery from Willian.

The Brazilian keeper’s efforts helped Liverpool secure a fifth consecutive win in the Premier League.

Speaking after the match, Klopp said, as per BBC Sport: “Alisson was close to crying with a clean sheet.

“It’s pretty rare for us this season! It’s very nice, especially for him.”

The Reds triumphed thanks to Mohamed Salah’s penalty in the 39th minute of the encounter.

Up next for Liverpool is Saturday’s Premier League meeting with Brentford at Anfield in a 5:30pm BST kickoff.

Our view

Liverpool haven’t had a great campaign, but it’s great to see them hitting form and potentially finishing on a high note.

The Reds will not give up in their pursuit of a top-four place, even though it’s very much in Manchester United’s hands.

Nevertheless, even if Liverpool don’t make it into the Champions League, optimism is starting to come back.

Hopefully the summer will see considerable investment in the playing squad, particularly in midfield and defence.

Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Alisson continues to work wonders for the club he has represented so well since 2018.

In all fairness, he has kept 14 clean sheets this term, including 11 in the league.

That’s one more than Ederson and one less than Aaron Ramsdale in the competition.

Alisson’s contract runs until the summer of 2027.

This means Reds fans should see plenty more of the “unbelievable” stopper.