Luis Enrique is desperate for a job, he's on Tottenham's shortlist - Fabrizio Romano











Journalist Fabrizio Romano has now said that Luis Enrique is desperate to return to work, after being linked with the Tottenham Hotspur job.

Romano posted the update on Twitter, with speculation continuing to hot up around who will take the Tottenham job.

Cristian Stellini has been put in temporary charge alongside Ryan Mason.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Their first outing didn’t end as they would have liked last night, conceding a last-minute equaliser against Everton.

It leaves Spurs level of points with Manchester United and Newcastle in their pursuit to finish in the top four.

Unfortunately, both of those sides have games in hand over Tottenham, and Stellini and Mason face a tough run-in.

Daniel Levy appears to be taking his time finding Antonio Conte’s replacement.

He was in a similar position when he hired Nuno Espirito Santo, spending months finding Jose Mourinho’s permanent replacement.

However, Romano now believes Luis Enrique is keen to get back to work straight away, and Tottenham could end up being his final destination.

The Spaniard is on Tottenham’s shortlist, although the club have plenty of options right now.

Posting on Twitter, Romano said: “Luis Enrique wants to return as soon as possible.

“His plan was already clear after the World Cup: priority to clubs with the dream of Premier League opportunity.”

“Spanish coach would only accept long term project with clear plan/ideas — he’s waiting for the right opportunity.”

The 52-year-old has some big names on his CV, having already managed Roma, Barcelona and the Spanish national team.

His last club job was in 2017, and managing at that level compared to the international stage is very different.

Enrique has won plenty of trophies already in his career, including the Champions League and La Liga.

Photo by Ayman Aref/NurPhoto via Getty Images

If he can deliver even some of that success at Tottenham, Enrique would be a popular appointment, and Romano’s suggestion he wants a Premier League move is encouraging too.

It’s believed that Chelsea also want to speak to Enrique, meaning Spurs could have to act quickly.

Levy will be desperate to not miss out on whoever his preferred target is, and that could force his hand sooner rather than later.

