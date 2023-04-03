Chelsea want to speak to Tottenham-linked manager Luis Enrique











Chelsea are looking for a new manager and are being linked with a number of names who Tottenham are said to be looking at.

The Blues parted ways with Graham Potter over the weekend. It was yet another managerial departure in the Premier League this season in what has been one of the worst yet for sackings.

Naturally, a number of names are being put in the mix for Chelsea. And while Julian Nagelsmann – who Tottenham are thought to be keen on – is the favourite, another name being mentioned is Spanish coach, Luis Enrique.

Photo by Youssef Loulidi/Fantasista/Getty Images

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea are intending to speak with Enrique about taking over at Stamford Bridge. The former Barcelona manager, along with a selection of others including Nagelsmann, Pochettino, and Luciano Spalletti, is said to be on Chelsea’s list to interview.

Lauded as being an ‘unbelievable‘ coach by Pep Guardiola, Enrique is currently out of work after leaving his role as Spain manager after the World Cup. He has previously been in charge of Roma, Celta Vigo and Barcelona B before getting the main job at the Camp Nou in 2014.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are expected to deliberate carefully before deciding on their new manager.

TBR’s View: Enrique knows how to win

The key element for both Chelsea and Tottenham in getting a new manager is bringing someone in who knows how to win.

Enrique ticks the boxes on that front. He’s won leagues, cups, and European trophies and after managing Spain, has effectively done it all as a manager.

The 52-year-old could maybe have got more out of the Spain squad. But in the end, it just didn’t quite work out.

Both Chelsea and Spurs would likely benefit from Enrique’s coaching talents and experience.