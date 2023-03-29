Journalist claims Luis Enrique is definitely on Tottenham's shortlist











TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has claimed that former Spain boss Luis Enrique will be on Tottenham Hotspur’s shortlist to replace Antonio Conte.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will be searching for the twelfth permanent manager of ENIC’s reign at the club after Conte’s departure on Sunday.

The Italian left by mutual consent after his explosive rant about the club and its players following the 3-3 draw at Southampton.

Tottenham have been heavily linked with a host of managers already this week, with former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann said to be the front-runner.

But Luis Enrique is also in contention for the job, with Fabio Paratici said to be a big fan of the 52-year-old.

Now, Crook has claimed that Enrique will be on Tottenham’s shortlist of potential managers to replace Conte.

Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Enrique on Tottenham’s shortlist

Speaking to TalkSPORT, Crook shared an update on Tottenham’s search for a new manager ahead of the summer.

“It will be a long process,” the journalist said. “I was told yesterday from a reliable source that they want to get a shortlist of three in the not too distant future.

“I do think Luis Enrique will be on that shortlist. That is one to keep tabs on.

“When it comes to [Julian] Nagelsmann we know they have held conversations with his representatives, not him directly yet.

“It will be some time before that happens, if indeed it happens at all.”

He added: “[Heung-min] Son has been speaking and has apologised to Conte for his own performances. Obviously Son has not been at his best this season.

“Fabio Paratici, the sporting director and close friend of Antonio Conte, it was interesting to hear him say it was the right decision for the parting of the ways.

“He has also said they are focused and concentrating on helping Crisitan Stellini, Conte’s former assistant who has stayed on, as interim manager and Ryan Mason.

“Tottenham are almost trying to create this siege mentality. We know Stellini and Mason are in for the foreseeable future and have a massive job on their hands.

“In terms of a long-term successor, it will be a much more attractive prospect if they can get top four. I’m not sure it is going to happen.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Enrique ultimately fell short as Spain boss after he was knocked out of the World Cup by Japan last year.

He did manage to guide them to a Euros semi-final during his time in the dugout though.

The Spaniard did an excellent job at Barcelona too, but there are doubts over whether he could replicate that at a club like Tottenham.

